    Work begins at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 8 [Image 1 of 4]

    Work begins at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 8

    OKEECHOBEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by John Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    With a cofferdam in place (foreground), crews work to excavate material from Herbert Hoover Dike at the Culvert 8 work site near the city of Okeechobee. Culvert 8 is one of 28 water control structures the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing as part of its efforts to rehabilitate the dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:25
    Photo ID: 3085912
    VIRIN: 161207-A-CE999-536
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US 
    Hometown: BELLE GLADE, FL, US
    Hometown: CLEWISTON, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work begins at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 8 [Image 1 of 4], by John Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    rehabilitation
    dam safety
    Lake Okeechobee
    Herbert Hoover Dike

