With a cofferdam in place (foreground), crews work to excavate material from Herbert Hoover Dike at the Culvert 8 work site near the city of Okeechobee. Culvert 8 is one of 28 water control structures the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing as part of its efforts to rehabilitate the dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 13:25
|Photo ID:
|3085912
|VIRIN:
|161207-A-CE999-536
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|BELLE GLADE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Work begins at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 8 [Image 1 of 4], by John Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike
LEAVE A COMMENT