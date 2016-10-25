(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike [Image 4 of 4]

    Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike

    BELLE GLADE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2016

    Photo by John Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation program manager Mike Rogalski pauses for a question while observing work at the Culvert 12 job site near Pahokee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing more than two dozen water control structures, commonly known as “culverts” to reduce risk of failure of the 143-mile earthen dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee in south Florida.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:25
    Photo ID: 3085906
    VIRIN: 161025-A-HQ290-013
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: BELLE GLADE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    This work, Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike [Image 1 of 4], by John Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    rehabilitation
    dam safety
    Lake Okeechobee
    Herbert Hoover Dike

