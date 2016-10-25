Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike

Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation program manager Mike Rogalski pauses for a question while observing work at the Culvert 12 job site near Pahokee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing more than two dozen water control structures, commonly known as “culverts” to reduce risk of failure of the 143-mile earthen dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee in south Florida.

