    Work continues at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 12 [Image 2 of 4]

    Work continues at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 12

    PAHOKEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by John Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    A view of the Culvert 12 work site near Pahokee. Crews have removed the old culvert from this location and are in the process of building the new water control structure that will replace it. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace 28 water control structures around Lake Okeechobee; construction is complete on four structures while 19 others are under contract. The Corps will award contracts to replace the other five structures over the next three years.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:25
    Photo ID: 3085911
    VIRIN: 161207-A-CE999-306
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PAHOKEE, FL, US 
    Hometown: BELLE GLADE, FL, US
    Hometown: CLEWISTON, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Hometown: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work continues at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 12 [Image 1 of 4], by John Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

