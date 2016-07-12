A view of the Culvert 12 work site near Pahokee. Crews have removed the old culvert from this location and are in the process of building the new water control structure that will replace it. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace 28 water control structures around Lake Okeechobee; construction is complete on four structures while 19 others are under contract. The Corps will award contracts to replace the other five structures over the next three years.

Date Taken: 12.07.2016
This work, Work continues at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 12, by John Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.