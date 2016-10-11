Corps finishes work at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 16

Work at the Culvert 16 site on Herbert Hoover Dike south of Port Mayaca was completed in 2016. Since 2001, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has invested more than $870 million as part of rehabilitation efforts to reduce the risk of failure of the dike.

