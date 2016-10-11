Work at the Culvert 16 site on Herbert Hoover Dike south of Port Mayaca was completed in 2016. Since 2001, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has invested more than $870 million as part of rehabilitation efforts to reduce the risk of failure of the dike.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 13:25
|Photo ID:
|3085909
|VIRIN:
|161110-A-CE999-546
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PAHOKEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|BELLE GLADE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps finishes work at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 16 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike
LEAVE A COMMENT