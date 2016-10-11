(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps finishes work at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 16 [Image 3 of 4]

    Corps finishes work at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 16

    PAHOKEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Work at the Culvert 16 site on Herbert Hoover Dike south of Port Mayaca was completed in 2016. Since 2001, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has invested more than $870 million as part of rehabilitation efforts to reduce the risk of failure of the dike.

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: PAHOKEE, FL, US 
    Hometown: BELLE GLADE, FL, US
    Hometown: CLEWISTON, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Hometown: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    Work begins at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 8
    Work continues at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 12
    Corps finishes work at Herbert Hoover Dike Culvert 16
    Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps continues rehabilitation efforts at Herbert Hoover Dike

    rehabilitation
    dam safety
    Lake Okeechobee
    Herbert Hoover Dike

    • LEAVE A COMMENT