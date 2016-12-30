A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company D, 1ST Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division scans for possible threats during a base defense exercise at Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2016. The Soldier conducted the training in support of the Cap Taji installation which supports Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 05:12
|Photo ID:
|3083468
|VIRIN:
|161230-A-MF745-034
|Resolution:
|5565x3709
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Base Defense Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
