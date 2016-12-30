U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company D, 1ST Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division provide security during a base defense exercise at Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2016. The Soldiers conducted the training in support of the Cap Taji installation which supports Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

