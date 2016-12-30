U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company D, 1ST Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division clear sectors of Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2016. The Soldiers conducted the training in support of the Cap Taji installation which supports Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 05:13 Photo ID: 3083463 VIRIN: 161230-A-MF745-017 Resolution: 5522x3681 Size: 2.4 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base Defense Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.