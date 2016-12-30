(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Base Defense Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Base Defense Exercise

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company D, 1ST Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division clear sectors of Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2016. The Soldiers conducted the training in support of the Cap Taji installation which supports Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Defense Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Taji
    Coalition
    101st Airborne Division
    American
    Kurdish
    Kurdistan
    Iraqi
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

