Date Taken: 01.02.2017 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 15:11 Photo ID: 3083233 VIRIN: 170102-F-LI975-0098 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.04 MB Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAF Total Force Band Plays in 128th Rose Parade [Image 1 of 12], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.