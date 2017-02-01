The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber performs a flyover to begin the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3083234
|VIRIN:
|170102-F-LI975-0108
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF Total Force Band Plays in 128th Rose Parade [Image 1 of 12], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USAF Total Force Band Plays in Rose Parade
LEAVE A COMMENT