    USAF Total Force Band Plays in 128th Rose Parade [Image 7 of 12]

    USAF Total Force Band Plays in 128th Rose Parade

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force Total Force Band performs in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. The USAF Total Force Band kicked off the Air Force 70th Birthday celebration playing several venues in Southern California culminating with their appearance in the 128th Rose Parade. The band is comprised of active duty and Air National Guard musicians from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3083229
    VIRIN: 170102-F-LI975-0046
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Total Force Band Plays in 128th Rose Parade [Image 1 of 12], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Pasadena
    ANG
    Rose Bowl
    USAF Band
    USAF Band of the Golden West
    Rose Parade
    Air National Guard Band
    USAF 70th birthday anniversary kickoff
    60th AMW/PA

