USAF Total Force Band Plays in 128th Rose Parade

The United States Air Force Total Force Band performs in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 2017. The USAF Total Force Band kicked off the Air Force 70th Birthday celebration playing several venues in Southern California culminating with their appearance in the 128th Rose Parade. The band is comprised of active duty and Air National Guard musicians from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

