U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron illuminate Memorial Plaza with a large ball rigged with colorful lights at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 31, 2016. This ball was repaired by four Airmen with the 379th ECES so they could lower it on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 08:01 Photo ID: 3082994 VIRIN: 161231-F-SB162-0106 Resolution: 6512x3936 Size: 18.64 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil engineer Airmen light up the new year [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.