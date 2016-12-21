Civil engineer Airmen light up the new year

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryce Armstrong, an electrical systems journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, works on a New Year’s Eve light up ball that he and Airmen from his unit repaired at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. This ball will be lowered on New Year’s Eve in celebration of the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

