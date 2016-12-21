U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryce Armstrong, an electrical systems journeyman with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, works on a New Year’s Eve light up ball that he and Airmen from his unit repaired at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. This ball will be lowered on New Year’s Eve in celebration of the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 08:01
|Photo ID:
|3082988
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-SB162-0002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|37.44 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civil engineer Airmen light up the new year [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
