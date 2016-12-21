A large ball rigged with colorful lights illuminates the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron garage at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. This ball was repaired by four Airmen with the 379th ECES so they could lower it on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 08:01
|Photo ID:
|3082990
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-SB162-0006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|31.58 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Civil engineer Airmen light up the new year [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
