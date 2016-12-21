A large ball rigged with colorful lights illuminates the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron garage at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. This ball was repaired by four Airmen with the 379th ECES so they could lower it on New Year’s Eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 08:01 Photo ID: 3082990 VIRIN: 161221-F-SB162-0006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 31.58 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil engineer Airmen light up the new year [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.