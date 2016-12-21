U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron work on a New Year’s Eve light up ball that their unit repaired at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. With the hope of spreading holiday cheer, the 379th ECES will be lowering this ball in celebration of the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil engineer Airmen light up the new year [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.