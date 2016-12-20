Two volunteers at a women’s shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, share a moment of comfort Dec. 22. The women spend time caring for the children of single mothers who must work to support their families. At the shelter, the children receive two meals a day and school supplies donated by the community and U.S. Army Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 15:03
|Photo ID:
|3082352
|VIRIN:
|161220-A-YS961-006
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A sign of solidarity [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Women give shelter to one another
LEAVE A COMMENT