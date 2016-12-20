A sign of solidarity

Two volunteers at a women’s shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, share a moment of comfort Dec. 22. The women spend time caring for the children of single mothers who must work to support their families. At the shelter, the children receive two meals a day and school supplies donated by the community and U.S. Army Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

