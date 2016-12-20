(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A moment of solitude [Image 2 of 3]

    A moment of solitude

    KOSOVO

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Shehide, a volunteer at a women’s shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, takes a moment to enjoy her lunch Dec. 22. Shehide’s husband was killed and her son was taken during the war in the late 1990’s, leaving her with four daughters to raise alone. She volunteers at the shelter to be among other women who share her experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:03
    Photo ID: 3082351
    VIRIN: 161220-A-YS961-930
    Resolution: 3165x4747
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A moment of solitude [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    community service
    shelter
    balkans
    kosovo forces
    community outreach
    soldiers
    women
    kosovo
    army
    pristina
    kfor22
    20th public affairs

