A moment of solitude

Shehide, a volunteer at a women’s shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, takes a moment to enjoy her lunch Dec. 22. Shehide’s husband was killed and her son was taken during the war in the late 1990’s, leaving her with four daughters to raise alone. She volunteers at the shelter to be among other women who share her experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

