Shehide, a volunteer at a women’s shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, takes a moment to enjoy her lunch Dec. 22. Shehide’s husband was killed and her son was taken during the war in the late 1990’s, leaving her with four daughters to raise alone. She volunteers at the shelter to be among other women who share her experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 15:03
|Photo ID:
|3082351
|VIRIN:
|161220-A-YS961-930
|Resolution:
|3165x4747
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A moment of solitude [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Women give shelter to one another
LEAVE A COMMENT