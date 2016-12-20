Local women care for children and mother's in need

A volunteer at a women’s shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, tutors one of the children who make use of the shelter’s day care services Dec. 22. At the shelter, the children receive two meals a day and school supplies donated by the community and U.S. Army Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

