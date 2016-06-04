A Travis Air Force Base C-5 Galaxy is loaded with cargo from the 124th Fighter Wing April 6, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The cargo was being loaded to support the wing’s deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:01 Photo ID: 3081940 VIRIN: 160406-Z-IM874-485 Resolution: 4080x2914 Size: 6.95 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loading cargo [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.