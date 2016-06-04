A C-5 Galaxy is loaded with cargo from the 124th Fighter Wing April 6, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The cargo was being loaded to support the wing’s deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 16:01
|Photo ID:
|3081941
|VIRIN:
|160406-Z-IM874-577
|Resolution:
|4473x3195
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Loading cargo [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
