The 124th Fighter Wing petroleum, oil and lubricants shop waits to fuel a C-5 from Travis Air Force Base April 6, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The aircraft was being loaded with cargo for the wing’s deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:01 Photo ID: 3081934 VIRIN: 160406-Z-IM874-253 Resolution: 3932x2809 Size: 5.55 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loading cargo [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.