The 124th Fighter Wing petroleum, oil and lubricants shop waits to fuel a C-5 from Travis Air Force Base April 6, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The aircraft was being loaded with cargo for the wing’s deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 16:01
|Photo ID:
|3081935
|VIRIN:
|160406-Z-IM874-263
|Resolution:
|3822x2730
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Loading cargo [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
