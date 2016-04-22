(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160422-F-JW012-124 [Image 3 of 7]

    160422-F-JW012-124

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2016

    Photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    A crowd of people watch and wait for Retired Army SGT. Wade to be presented his Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is a combat medal awarded to members of the armed forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 13:00
    Photo ID: 3081739
    VIRIN: 160422-F-JW012-124
    Resolution: 591x394
    Size: 57.1 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, 160422-F-JW012-124 [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vietnam Vet receives medals 48 years after war

    Purple Heart
    Vietnam Veteran

