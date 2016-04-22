A crowd of people watch and wait for Retired Army SGT. Wade to be presented his Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is a combat medal awarded to members of the armed forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 13:00 Photo ID: 3081739 VIRIN: 160422-F-JW012-124 Resolution: 591x394 Size: 57.1 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160422-F-JW012-124 [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.