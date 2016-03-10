(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161003-F-JW012-001

    161003-F-JW012-001

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2016

    Photo by Airman Gwendalyn Smith 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Cathy Curry, wife of the 375th Medical Group Commander Col. Douglas Curry, is no stranger to the importance of getting a yearly mammogram. At 45 and considered low-risk, Curry was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 3, 2015, exactly a month after abnormal calcifications were first detected via her yearly exam. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 13:00
    VIRIN: 161003-F-JW012-001
    This work, 161003-F-JW012-001, by Amn Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Preparing for a different battle

    TAGS

    Breast Cancer Awareness
    Breast Cancer
    Breast Cancer Survivor

