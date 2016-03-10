161003-F-JW012-001

Cathy Curry, wife of the 375th Medical Group Commander Col. Douglas Curry, is no stranger to the importance of getting a yearly mammogram. At 45 and considered low-risk, Curry was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 3, 2015, exactly a month after abnormal calcifications were first detected via her yearly exam. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

