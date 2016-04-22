160422-F-JW012-089

Retired Army SGT. Cecil Wade stands during the presentation of the flag April 22, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Wade was presented with three medals: The Army Commendation Medal with Valor, a second bronze star device for his Vietnam Service Medal, and a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat against an armed enemy of the United States. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

