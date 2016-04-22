Retired Army SGT. Cecil Wade stands during the presentation of the flag April 22, 2016 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Wade was presented with three medals: The Army Commendation Medal with Valor, a second bronze star device for his Vietnam Service Medal, and a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat against an armed enemy of the United States. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 13:00
|Photo ID:
|3081737
|VIRIN:
|160422-F-JW012-089
|Resolution:
|591x394
|Size:
|41.29 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160422-F-JW012-089 [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Vietnam Vet receives medals 48 years after war
LEAVE A COMMENT