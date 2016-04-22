(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160422-F-EO463-028 [Image 5 of 7]

    160422-F-EO463-028

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Fowler 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Members of Team Scott salute Vietnam Veteran and retired Army Sgt. Cecil Wade as he leads a formation of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association and Patriot Guard riders April 22 at SAFB. Wade led the formation to a ceremony, where he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor and a second bronze star device for his Vietnam Service Medal. The ceremony was spearheaded by friends and fellow riders, Master Sgts. John and Brenda Roskom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Fowler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 13:00
    Photo ID: 3081736
    VIRIN: 160422-F-EO463-028
    Resolution: 592x395
    Size: 61.92 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160422-F-EO463-028 [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Jonathan Fowler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Veteran
    Puple Heart

