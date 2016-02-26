(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snapshot: New paint for 14-32 [Image 1 of 5]

    Snapshot: New paint for 14-32

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A crew from Mullen’s Markings sprays yellow paint onto Runway 14-32 Feb. 26, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dover AFB's airfield temporarily closed from Feb. 24 to March 1, 2016, to permit crews to remove and repaint airfield markings and reposition and adjust airfield lights. This will allow Runway 14-32 to be shortened for operations during this phase of the ongoing Runway 01-19 construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:49
    Photo ID: 3081515
    VIRIN: 160226-F-BF612-097
    Resolution: 4216x2372
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snapshot: New paint for 14-32 [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    436 AW

