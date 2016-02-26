A crew from Mullen’s Markings sprays yellow paint onto Runway 14-32 Feb. 26, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dover AFB's airfield temporarily closed from Feb. 24 to March 1, 2016, to permit crews to remove and repaint airfield markings and reposition and adjust airfield lights. This will allow Runway 14-32 to be shortened for operations during this phase of the ongoing Runway 01-19 construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3081515
|VIRIN:
|160226-F-BF612-097
|Resolution:
|4216x2372
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: New paint for 14-32 [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
