Snapshot: New paint for 14-32

White paint is sprayed onto Runway 14-32 by a Mullen’s Markings crew as part of an ongoing runway construction project Feb. 26, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The shortened Runway 14-32 will be used as is until August to allow construction on its intersection with Runway 01-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

