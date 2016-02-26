Snapshot: New paint for 14-32

A crew from Mullen’s Markings repaints Runway 14-32 as part of an ongoing runway construction project Feb. 26, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Runway 14-32 is temporarily being shortened from 12,900 feet to 6,000 feet to allow construction on its intersection with Runway 01-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

