A crew from Mullen’s Markings repaints Runway 14-32 as part of an ongoing runway construction project Feb. 26, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Runway 14-32 is temporarily being shortened from 12,900 feet to 6,000 feet to allow construction on its intersection with Runway 01-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|02.26.2016
|12.30.2016 10:49
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Snapshot: New paint for 14-32 [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
