White paint is sprayed onto Runway 14-32 by a Mullen’s Markings crew as part of an ongoing runway construction project Feb. 26, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Runway 14-32 is being temporarily shortened due to an ongoing construction project on its intersection with Runway 01-19. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:49
|Photo ID:
|3081512
|VIRIN:
|160226-F-BF612-061
|Resolution:
|2596x3635
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: New paint for 14-32 [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
