Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS

Col. Michael Grismer, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen March 16th, 2016, inside the installation deployment readiness center on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Grismer visits with units in his command as part of his Leadership By Walking Around weekly initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

