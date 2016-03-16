(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 4 of 4]

    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Chris Ladue and Tech Sgt. Scott Morisette, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters, take part in a demonstration by putting out an automobile fire while Col. Michael Grismer, 436th Airlift Wing commander, visits the fire department March 16, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. The demonstration was used to give Grismer a better understanding of the fire department’s readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    This work, Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

