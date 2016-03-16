Senior Airman Chris Ladue and Tech Sgt. Scott Morisette, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters, take part in a demonstration by putting out an automobile fire while Col. Michael Grismer, 436th Airlift Wing commander, visits the fire department March 16, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. The demonstration was used to give Grismer a better understanding of the fire department’s readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:34 Photo ID: 3081461 VIRIN: 160316-F-BF612-035 Resolution: 4177x2350 Size: 4.91 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.