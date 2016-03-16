Tech. Sgt. Raymond Silva, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron, takes Col. Michael Grismer, 436th Airlift Wing commander, on a tour of the construction inside the installation deployment readiness center March 16th, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. The construction will provide the IDRC with additional office space and a classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
This work, Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
