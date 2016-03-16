Col. Michael Grismer, 436th Airlift Wing commander, watches a fire fighting demonstration March 16th, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Grismer took a tour of the fire department to get a better understanding of its capabilities and to meet with the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:34
|Photo ID:
|3081463
|VIRIN:
|160316-F-BF612-071
|Resolution:
|3624x2589
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
