(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 3 of 4]

    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Col. Michael Grismer, 436th Airlift Wing commander, watches a fire fighting demonstration March 16th, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Grismer took a tour of the fire department to get a better understanding of its capabilities and to meet with the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:34
    Photo ID: 3081463
    VIRIN: 160316-F-BF612-071
    Resolution: 3624x2589
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS
    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS
    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS
    Wg/CC visits fire department and LRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    436 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT