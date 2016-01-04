(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 2 of 5]

    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling 

    460th Space Wing

    A helicopter patch is fastened to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, helmet April 1, 2016, during a flight over Denver. The position of instructor pilot includes working with each pilot to see how they learn best, putting the pilots at a certain level of ease to make sure there isn’t unnecessary stress but also taking the possible stress to the next level so that the pilots understand to what extent things can go wrong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:40
    Photo ID: 3079415
    VIRIN: 160401-F-RN654-420
    Resolution: 4546x3026
    Size: 802.91 KB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Spradling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Team Buckley

