Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets

A helicopter patch is fastened to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, helmet April 1, 2016, during a flight over Denver. The position of instructor pilot includes working with each pilot to see how they learn best, putting the pilots at a certain level of ease to make sure there isn’t unnecessary stress but also taking the possible stress to the next level so that the pilots understand to what extent things can go wrong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

