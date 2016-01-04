U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Emily King, B Co 2/135th GSAB CH-47 Chinook pilot tactical operations officer, perform pre-flight checks April 1, 2016, at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. The pre-flight checks ensure that the aircraft is safe and ready to fly and verify that there are no mechanical issues that would hinder the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

Date Taken: 04.01.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 Photo ID: 3079414 Location: CO, US This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Spradling