U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Emily King, B Co 2/135th GSAB CH-47 Chinook pilot tactical operations officer, perform pre-flight checks April 1, 2016, at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. The pre-flight checks ensure that the aircraft is safe and ready to fly and verify that there are no mechanical issues that would hinder the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)
This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Spradling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
