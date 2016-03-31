(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 4 of 5]

    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling 

    460th Space Wing

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, puts on a flight vest March 31, 2016, at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Pilots must be prepared at all times during a flight and the pre-flight checks they perform includes ensure their personal gear is ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Spradling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Team Buckley

