U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, puts on a flight vest March 31, 2016, at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Pilots must be prepared at all times during a flight and the pre-flight checks they perform includes ensure their personal gear is ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 14:40
|Photo ID:
|3079412
|VIRIN:
|160331-F-RN654-021
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|893.21 KB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Spradling, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
