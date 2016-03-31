(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 5 of 5]

    Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Racheal Watson 

    460th Space Wing

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, maneuvers switches in preparation for flight March 31, 2016, at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Pilots maintain the cockpit of the aircraft and rely on the crew in the back to ensure the aircraft flies safely.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Racheal Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    460th Space Wing
    Colorado
    Buckley Air Force Base
    Team Buckley

