U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Trani, Bravo Company 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinook senior instructor pilot, maneuvers switches in preparation for flight March 31, 2016, at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo. Pilots maintain the cockpit of the aircraft and rely on the crew in the back to ensure the aircraft flies safely.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Spradling/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:40 Photo ID: 3079409 VIRIN: 160331-F-EV216-069 Resolution: 2235x3359 Size: 868.71 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chinook Soldiers: Next generation aviators train with seasoned vets [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Racheal Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.