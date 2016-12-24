Lyman Sauls (left), U.S. Army veteran and resident of North Carolina State Veterans Home, receives a gift bag from the son of Col. Christopher Sage, 4th Fighter Wing commander, Dec. 24, 2016, in Kinston, North Carolina. More than 90 residents were visited and received a goody bag and holiday card. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)
This work, SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans
