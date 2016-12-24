SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans

Chief Master Sgt. Shane Wagner (left), 4th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Christopher Sage (center), 4th FW commander, laugh with Eugene Shaw, U.S. Army veteran and resident of the North Carolina State Veterans Home, Dec. 24, 2016, in Kinston, North Carolina. Sage and Wagner and more than 45 volunteers visited with over 90 veterans and passed out goody bags and holidays cards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

