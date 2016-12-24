(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans [Image 4 of 5]

    SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans

    KINSTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Airman Shawna Keyes 

    4th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command

    Members of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, the Goldsboro Elks Lodge #139, and the local Wayne County community receive instructions before visiting with the residents of the N.C. Veterans Home, Dec. 24, 2016, in Kinston, North Carolina. More than 45 people volunteered to pass out goody bags and holiday cards to the veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 08:36
    Photo ID: 3078840
    VIRIN: 161224-F-FU646-0021
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 27.79 MB
    Location: KINSTON, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

