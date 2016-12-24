Members of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, the Goldsboro Elks Lodge #139, and the local Wayne County community receive instructions before visiting with the residents of the N.C. Veterans Home, Dec. 24, 2016, in Kinston, North Carolina. More than 45 people volunteered to pass out goody bags and holiday cards to the veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 08:36
|Photo ID:
|3078840
|VIRIN:
|161224-F-FU646-0021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.79 MB
|Location:
|KINSTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans
LEAVE A COMMENT