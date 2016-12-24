SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans

Members of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, the Goldsboro Elks Lodge #139, and the local Wayne County community receive instructions before visiting with the residents of the N.C. Veterans Home, Dec. 24, 2016, in Kinston, North Carolina. More than 45 people volunteered to pass out goody bags and holiday cards to the veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

