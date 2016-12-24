SJ, community bring holiday cheer to veterans

Airman Miranda Loera, 4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, signs holiday cards in Goldsboro, North Carolina, before departing to visit with residents of the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston, North Carolina, Dec. 24, 2016. About 45 volunteers from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Elk Lodge #139 and Wayne County passed out handmade goody bags and Christmas cards to the veterans during the holiday visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

