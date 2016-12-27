U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with the head referee before the Coin Toss during the 2016 Military Bowl at the Navy – Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 27, 2016. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Temple Owls 34-26. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 23:15 Photo ID: 3078574 VIRIN: 161227-D-SW162-0637 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.43 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl [Image 1 of 64], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.