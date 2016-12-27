(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl [Image 6 of 64]

    SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Temple Quarterback Phillip Walker, #8, scrambles before being sacked by Wake Forest defensive lineman Josh Banks, #40, during the 2016 Military Bowl at the Navy – Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 27, 2016. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Temple Owls 34-26. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 23:15
    Photo ID: 3078587
    VIRIN: 161227-D-SW162-0784
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl [Image 1 of 64], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    college football
    CSM
    Temple
    JCS
    Joint Staff
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    USA
    Army
    Wake Forest
    Military Bowl
    Bowl Game
    OCJCS
    SEAC
    John W. Troxell

