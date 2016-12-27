USO volunteers unfurl a large American Flag on the field before the 2016 Military Bowl at the Navy – Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 27, 2016. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Temple Owls 34-26. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|12.27.2016
|12.27.2016 23:14
|3078568
|161227-D-SW162-0615
|3000x2003
|2.18 MB
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl [Image 1 of 64], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
