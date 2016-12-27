U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prepares to conduct the Coin Toss during the 2016 Military Bowl at the Navy – Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 27, 2016. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Temple Owls 34-26. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 23:15
|Photo ID:
|3078577
|VIRIN:
|161227-D-SW162-0660
|Resolution:
|3000x1985
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl [Image 1 of 64], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
