Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

Christian Stevens, chairman of the Operation Santa committee, purchases $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts Dec. 21 for children of deployed Soldiers. These gifts were requested by and given to families of the 632nd Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. (Courtesy photo)
