Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

A child accepts his power wheels jeep Dec. 22 after requesting it from Operation Santa. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Georgia designated $16,000 for the children of deployed Soldiers from 632nd Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion to receive gifts for Christmas. (Courtesy photo)

