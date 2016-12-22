(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC [Image 2 of 3]

    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A child accepts his power wheels jeep Dec. 22 after requesting it from Operation Santa. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Georgia designated $16,000 for the children of deployed Soldiers from 632nd Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion to receive gifts for Christmas. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

