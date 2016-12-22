Staff Sgt. James Rogers, the 632nd Maintenance Company's outgoing rear-detachment first sergeant, stands with a family member Dec. 22 after handing out toys for Operation Santa. This operation, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12002, spent $10,000 for children of the company’s deployed Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn C. Smoyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 12:11 Photo ID: 3077692 VIRIN: 161222-A-GA727-008 Resolution: 5005x3336 Size: 1.18 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.