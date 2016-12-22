(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC [Image 3 of 3]

    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Staff Sgt. James Rogers, the 632nd Maintenance Company's outgoing rear-detachment first sergeant, stands with a family member Dec. 22 after handing out toys for Operation Santa. This operation, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12002, spent $10,000 for children of the company’s deployed Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn C. Smoyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 12:11
    Photo ID: 3077692
    VIRIN: 161222-A-GA727-008
    Resolution: 5005x3336
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC
    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC
    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

    TAGS

    3rd Sustainment Brigade
    632nd Maintenance Company
    Stevens
    operation santa
    87th CSSB
    87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    3IDSB
    632
    Toys-R-Us

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT