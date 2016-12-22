Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

Staff Sgt. James Rogers, the 632nd Maintenance Company's outgoing rear-detachment first sergeant, stands with a family member Dec. 22 after handing out toys for Operation Santa. This operation, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12002, spent $10,000 for children of the company’s deployed Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn C. Smoyer)
