Operation Santa gives to 632nd MC

Fourteen Soldiers and family members from the 632nd Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade teamed up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12002 on Dec. 21 to buy Christmas gifts from the Toys “R” Us in Savannah, Ga. for children of the company’s deployed Soldiers.

The VFW spent approximately $10,000 on 105 children.

Operation Santa is not a need-based charity. It provides gifts to children of deployed troops all over the state of Georgia in hopes to bring a little holiday cheer and distraction from the worry of their family member(s) overseas.

“Your troops are the finest warriors on the planet,” said Christian Stevens, chairman of the Operation Santa committee. “We’re just expressing our gratitude and our hopes that they are safe and successful.”

Members of the committee allow the parents or children to make specific requests for gifts, suggesting they choose something they would not receive under normal circumstances. More than 30 tablets, six power wheels and even video game consoles were given out, among other various toys.

“For the most part, we fulfilled almost all of their requests,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dewey Adams, the 632nd rear-detachment commander.

This year the committee was able to raise approximately $54,000 to spend on Christmas gifts, most of which was received at Canton’s 10th annual golf tournament, Freedom Fighter’s Open, in November. $16,000 was budgeted for 632nd MC. Though the total amount paid did not reach the maximum budget, the money that was spent allowed some families to receive more than asked for, and even expecting mothers received diapers or other gifts.

Toys “R” Us was also very accommodating, shutting down a checkout lane and assigning two managers specifically to the operation. Stevens paid for every toy and the receipt was approximately seven feet long.

Adams was impressed with the turnout of the fast-paced mission and was grateful for Stevens and the VFW Post involved.

“These people love their country,” Adams said. “They are dedicated to this 100 percent.”